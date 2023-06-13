SAD chief appears before Zira court

Tribune News Service

Ferozepur, June 12

SAD president Sukhbir Badal today appeared before a civil court in Zira subdivision in connection with an old case in which he was booked by the Makhu police for allegedly blocking the highway along with his supporters.

Talking to mediapersons after the court hearing, Sukhbir slammed the AAP government and alleged that during the AAP regime, the law and order situation had deteriorated in the state.

He said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was misuing the state government exchequer for his personal and party’s advertisements.