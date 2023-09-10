SAD chief Sukhbir Badal announces party’s in-charge for different Lok Sabha seats in Punjab

Chandigarh, September 10
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday set in motion the party’s preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by announcing in-charge’s for different seats in the state, according to a statement.
Senior SAD leader and party spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said the campaign and coordination in-charge for different parliamentary constituencies include Anil Joshi (Amritsar), Gulzar Singh Ranike (Gurdaspur), Bikram Singh Majithia (Khadoor Sahib), Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi (Jalandhar) and Prem Singh Chandumajra (Anandpur Sahib).
Janmeja Singh Sekhon is the in-charge for Ferozepur, Sikander Singh Maluka (Faridkot), Iqbal Singh Jhundan (Sangrur), Harsimrat Kaur Badal (Bathinda) and for Ludhiana N K Sharma (for urban areas) and Tirath Singh Mahla (for rural areas).
