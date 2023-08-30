SAD chief Sukhbir Badal appoints 15 new district chiefs

Chandigarh, August 30
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday expanded the party's organisational structure by appointing 15 new district chiefs.
In a statement issued here, the party said Baba Tek Singh Dhanola has been appointed the district president of Barnala, Tejinder Singh Sangreri of Sangrur, Tarlochan Singh Dhaler of Malerkotla, Balkar Singh Goniana of Bathinda, Gurmail Singh Phaprey of Mansa, Preetinder Singh of Sri Muktsar Sahib and Sharanjit Singh Chanarthal of Sri Fatehgarh Sahib.
Lakhwinder Singh Lakhi has been appointed the district president of Hoshiarpur, Jasmail Singh Bondli of Khanna, Sukhdeep Singh of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Amarjit Singh Landeke of Moga, Bhupinder Singh Bhinda of Ludhiana Urban, Sarwan Singh Kular of Kapurthala, Chamkaur Singh of Ferozepur and Satish Kumar Grover of Faridkot Urban, it said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says staff threatening to go on strike could lose jobs
Warns the staff working in offices of the deputy commissione...
'Smile, please': India's moon rover Pragyan takes snaps of moon lander Vikram
The image was taken by the Navigation Camera on board the Ro...
China map issue 'very serious', PM should speak on it: Rahul Gandhi
On Monday, Beijing released the 2023 edition of the so-calle...
Lok Sabha panel adopts resolution to revoke Congress leader Adhir Ranjan's suspension
He was named by Speaker Om Birla for ‘unruly conduct’ on Aug...
MP Police register case against Digvijaya Singh over his social media post on Jain temple
Rajya Sabha member Singh, in a post on August 27 on his offi...