SAD chief Sukhbir Badal appoints 15 new district chiefs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 30

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday expanded the party's organisational structure by appointing 15 new district chiefs.

In a statement issued here, the party said Baba Tek Singh Dhanola has been appointed the district president of Barnala, Tejinder Singh Sangreri of Sangrur, Tarlochan Singh Dhaler of Malerkotla, Balkar Singh Goniana of Bathinda, Gurmail Singh Phaprey of Mansa, Preetinder Singh of Sri Muktsar Sahib and Sharanjit Singh Chanarthal of Sri Fatehgarh Sahib.

Lakhwinder Singh Lakhi has been appointed the district president of Hoshiarpur, Jasmail Singh Bondli of Khanna, Sukhdeep Singh of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Amarjit Singh Landeke of Moga, Bhupinder Singh Bhinda of Ludhiana Urban, Sarwan Singh Kular of Kapurthala, Chamkaur Singh of Ferozepur and Satish Kumar Grover of Faridkot Urban, it said.

