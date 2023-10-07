Shiromani Akali Dal delegation meets Governor Banwarilal Purohit over SYL issue

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 6

In two memoranda submitted to Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Shiromani Akali Dal has demanded the dismissal of the Bhagwant Mann-led government, accusing the CM of compromising Punjab’s interests in the SYL canal case in the Supreme Court and ignoring his party MLA’s role in illegal mining in Tarn Taran.

Punjab to protect its interests: Minister Minister for Water Resources Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Friday said Punjab doesn’t have even a single drop of water to share

He said Haryana had always exercised its right over the Yamuna and now Punjab would also protect its interests

A high-level SAD delegation, led by party president Sukhbir Badal, handed over a representation outlining their concerns.

The party’s core-committee meeting held later also resolved to make any sacrifice to prevent the reconstruction of the canal.

The SAD alleged that Mann acted against Punjab’s interests under pressure from AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, who was determined to divert Punjab’s water to Haryana and Rajasthan in violation of the riparian principles. Sukhbir emphasised that SAD would not permit even a single drop of water to flow in the SYL.

The SAD announced that it would terminate all water-sharing agreements once it assumes power in Punjab, including stopping the flow of water into Rajasthan.

In the second memorandum, the SAD urged the Governor to recommend a CBI probe into illegal mining, particularly involving Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Lalpura and his family. The SAD alleged that AAP MLAs were engaged in illegal mining, causing ecological damage and financial losses.

#Banwarilal Purohit #Bhagwant Mann #Illegal Mining #Shiromani Akali Dal #Supreme Court #Sutlej Yamuna Link canal SYL