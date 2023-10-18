SAD (Delhi) to contest SGPC polls

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 17

The Shiromani Akali Dal (Delhi state) will contest the upcoming SGPC elections, party patron and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) chief Harmeet Singh Kalka said here today.

Kalka appealed to the Sikh community that only those with ‘Gursikh’ appearance should cast their votes and participate in the election process. He said SAD (Delhi state) would fight the elections with the help of its Punjab unit representatives in collaboration with like-minded ‘Opposition’ parties.

“If no agreement is reached with opposition party, we will field our candidates on all seats”, he said. Others present on the occasion included Bhai Manjit Singh Bhoma, Sarvjit Singh Virak and Bhupinder Singh Bhullar.

#DSGMC #Harmeet Singh Kalka #Kalka #SGPC #Shiromani Akali Dal #Sikhs