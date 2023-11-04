SAD demanded funds from Haryana for SYL: AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 3

Reacting to the statement of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said in his statement, Sukhbir admitted the facts about Balasar farm, canal and Gurgaon plot.

Apologise or face defamation suit: Badal SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to tender an apology for “dishing out lies” against the Badal family during the debate at PAU, Ludhiana, within 10 days or be ready to face a criminal defamation suit

Mann had claimed that former CM Parkash Singh Badal had arrived at a quid pro quo by increasing the height of the Bhakra canal in 1998 in return for the creation of an irrigation branch to carry canal water to the Badal farm at Balasar village in Haryana

AAP said the Badal family had been misleading Punjabis for decades, but now when Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann showed the documents of betrayal to the state, Sukhbir was forced to dig out old documents too.

Addressing a press conference from the party office here on Friday, AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang launched an attack on Sukhbir and said Prakash Singh Badal’s letter dated July 4, 1978, was on record where he demanded money from Haryana to construct the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal.

The Supreme Court had attested letters of Parkash Badal and said in its decision that Punjab was ready to construct the canal. Because of the Badal family, the government lost the case in the Supreme Court.

He added that now Akali Dal was saying that Badal was daily going to former Prime Minister Morarji Desai to save Punjab’s waters, then why they were writing letters demanding funds from Haryana to construct the Sutlej-Yamuna Link and why the court had noted that the Punjab Government wanted to construct the SYL at the earliest.

