SAD demands probe into ‘hacking’ of EVMs

Chandigarh, June 17
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal today called for an independent and transparent probe at the highest judicial level into allegations of the nationwide fudging of figures and hacking of electronics voting machines (EVMs) in order to manipulate the people’s mandate in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections.
In a statement here this afternoon, Badal said he was “shocked beyond belief” by reports of mismatch in EVM figures in 539 out of 542 constituencies which went to the polls. Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Amreli (Gujarat) are the only exceptions to this mismatch mystery.
Citing the huge mismatch in figures released by the EC for polling across the country, the Akali leader strongly emphasised that he was not referring to these mismatch mysteries in Punjab alone.
