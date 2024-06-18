SAD demands probe into ‘hacking’ of EVMs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 17

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal today called for an independent and transparent probe at the highest judicial level into allegations of the nationwide fudging of figures and hacking of electronics voting machines (EVMs) in order to manipulate the people’s mandate in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

In a statement here this afternoon, Badal said he was “shocked beyond belief” by reports of mismatch in EVM figures in 539 out of 542 constituencies which went to the polls. Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Amreli (Gujarat) are the only exceptions to this mismatch mystery.

Citing the huge mismatch in figures released by the EC for polling across the country, the Akali leader strongly emphasised that he was not referring to these mismatch mysteries in Punjab alone.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shiromani Akali Dal #Sukhbir Badal