SAD demands probe into state excise policy

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 11

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia today demanded a CBI probe into the liquor scam and illegal mining in Punjab asserting that the inquiry would expose the ‘misdeeds’ of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as well as Delhi CM and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing a workers’ meeting under the chairmanship of party general secretary Sarabjot Singh Sabi at Mukerian today, Majithia alleged that Punjab’s liquor policy was tailored made on the Delhi policy and had been framed by the same persons who had framed the policy for Delhi. Moreover, he said, the same persons were allotted the liquor business in the state who were handling the business in Delhi. He said that like in the case of Delhi, the Punjab excise policy scam should be probed by CBI which would unearth that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal benefitted from the proceeds of the scam.

Lashing out at Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Bikram Singh Majithia said he had a hidden alliance with the BJP at night whereas during day, he enjoyed an alliance with the Congress party. He said that when Bhagwant Mann went for election campaigning in Haryana, he sought votes for the Congress and also enjoyed the company of Rahul Gandhi in the national capital but he simultaneously was in alliance with the BJP under whose direction he had imposed NSA on Sikh youths who have been shifted to Assam’s Dibrugarh Jail where BJP is in power.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhagwant Mann #Bikram Majithia #Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Hoshiarpur #Illegal Mining #Shiromani Akali Dal