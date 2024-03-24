SAD demands resignation of Cheema

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 23

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today questioned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann that why had he not taken the resignation of Excise Minister Harpal Cheema in the Sangrur liquor tragedy case, nor registered a murder case against the perpetrators till now.

Addressing a press conference here, the SAD chief spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler said Bhagwant Mann was on record to have said at the time of the Tarn Taran hooch tragedy that Cheema should resign immediately and that a murder case should be registered against the perpetrators.

“Forget taking action, including the resignation of Harpal Cheema, the CM has not even found time to visit the 21 families whose loved ones died. It is condemnable that instead of comforting the victim families, the CM is busy indulging in a ‘tamasha’ in Delhi to please Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal,” he said. Kler also questioned the manner in which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was trying to shield BCL, the company which had supplied spurious liquor in the area.

