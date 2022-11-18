SAD demands revocation of ‘red’ entries

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 17

Former minister and senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia today demanded immediate revocation of ‘red’ entries made in the land records of thousands of farmers, saying the farmers had burnt paddy stubble because the government had failed to compensate them for the cost incurred in managing crop residue.

Majithia announced that the party would oppose the collection of penalties imposed on farmers, besides launching a sustained campaign in case the ‘red’ entries were not revoked.

“The AAP government has created another list akin to the black list of the central government and it will cause untold hardship to farmers who will become ineligible for loans and will not be able to mortgage their land. This is discriminatory and a plot to deny them access to various other government benefits. This is intolerable,” he said.