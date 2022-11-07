SAD disciplinary panel gives Bibi Jagir Kaur another chance to reply

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 6

The Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) disciplinary committee today granted an extension to suspended leader and former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur to reply to the show-cause notice issued to her by tomorrow afternoon (November 7). A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the disciplinary committee presided over by its head Sikander Singh Maluka at his village today.

Maluka also extended an invitation to Bibi Jagir Kaur to explain her point of view to the committee at the party office in Chandigarh tomorrow. “This is being done so that a personal hearing can be given to Bibi,” chairman of the disciplinary committee asserted.

Earlier, Bibi Jagir Kaur was issued a show-cause notice to which she has yet not replied. The disciplinary committee has given her two opportunities to reply to the show- cause notice. Now, she has been given an opportunity to present her case in person.

Senior Akali leaders — Virsa Singh Valtoha and Mantar Singh Brar — attended the meeting even as Iqbal Singh Jhundan and Dr Sukhwinder Kumar joined it virtually.

