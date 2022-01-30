SAD doing politics over Bhullar’s release, law under Centre: Arvind Kejriwal

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 29

Clean cities with improved sanitation, 16,000 village and mohalla clinics and CCTV cameras for women’s safety — these are some of the highlights of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s 10-point agenda to beautify and improve the infrastructure of cities in the state. “If the AAP comes to power, we will implement a 10 -point guarantee to improve Punjab’s cities,” the party’s national convener told the media here today.

Have asked Home Secy to speed up process In Delhi, law and order doesn’t come under the state government. A sentence review board deliberates on the issue of remission of sentence and release. I have asked the Home Secretary to speed up the process. Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister

The guarantees include garbage disposal and solid waste management, doorstep delivery of services such as electricity connections and ration cards, all power cables to be laid underground, and round-the-clock supply of power and drinking water.

Kejriwal assured traders that no new tax would be imposed for the next five years. On the release of Sikh prisoner Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar, the Delhi CM accused the SAD of doing “dirty politics” over the issue.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal had recently sought the immediate release of Bhullar in the “larger interest of consolidating peace and communal harmony” in Punjab.

“It is a sensitive issue and the SAD is doing dirty politics over it. We strongly condemn it,” the AAP leader said.

Bhullar was convicted in connection with the killing of nine persons and injuring of 31 in the 1993 Delhi blast.

Explaining the entire process, Kejriwal said, “In Delhi, law and order doesn’t come under the state government. A sentence review board deliberates on the issue of remission of sentence and release. I don’t have any role in this. After a recommendation is arrived at, the file goes to the L-G who has to make a final decision. At my end, I have asked the home secretary to speed up the process.”

On tendering an apology to Bikram Singh Majithia, Kejriwal said, “Even if I apologised, what is stopping the Congress government from arresting Majithia.”