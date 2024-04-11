 SAD ex-minister Langah’s son held with drugs in Shimla hotel : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • SAD ex-minister Langah’s son held with drugs in Shimla hotel

4 more nabbed with narcotics

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 10

Five persons, including a son of former Cabinet Minister in Punjab and leader of Shiromani Akali Dal Sucha Singh Langah, have been arrested by the police with 42.89 gram chitta (heroin) in Shimla.

The accused have been identified as Prakash Singh Langah, resident of Sector 36, Chandigarh, Avni Negi (19) of Sangla, Kinnaur, Ajay Kumar (27) of Patiala, Shubham Kaushal (26) of Kansal, Sector 1, Chandigarh, and Balbinder (22) of Nayagaon, Mohali.

According to the police, its patrolling team received an information that several persons having drugs in their possession were staying in a hotel near old bus stand after which the team raided the hotel and found the contraband from the possession of the accused. The police arrested the accused and also seized the contraband.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Shimla, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act had been registered against the accused. He further said during the investigation, one of the accused said he was a constable in the Punjab Police. Further investigation is under way.

SAD has patronised drug mafia, claims AAP

Chandigarh: The AAP launched an attack on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders for allegedly assisting drug mafia to establish and flourish in the state. The AAP said earlier SAD allegedly used to give patronage to the drug mafia, now sons of their leaders were ‘selling drugs’.

The AAP launched an attack on SAD after former SAD minister Sucha Singh Langah’s son Prakash Singh Langah was nabbed today while allegedly selling drugs in Shimla. The Himachal Pradesh police seized 42 gm of heroin from Prakash Langah and his friends. It is not the first time Prakash has been arrested for selling drugs as he was arrested earlier also in a drug case by Punjab Police on May 3, 2021, said a press release by AAP.

In a statement released from the party office today, AAP minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra said,” We have been saying this for so long now that these people (Akali leaders and SAD-BJP government) are the reason that the drug mafia was able to establish and flourish in the state. They propelled our state towards the financial crisis and our youth towards drugs and ruined their lives,” he said.

The AAP leader said, “SAD is shameless as on one hand they are taking out a ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’, while on the other hand their own people are being caught selling drugs. Akalis planted the roots of drugs in the state and we need to save the state from SAD. He said they were responsible for ruining Punjab’s youth.”

He further appealed to the Shimla police to ensure strict action against these drug smugglers.

Two belong to Chandigarh

