SAD expels Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chief Harmeet Singh Kalka

Chandigarh, March 16
The SAD has expelled Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) chief Harmeet Singh Kalka for raising a banner of revolt against party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.
Earlier in the day, Kalka had announced formation of a religious party and said that he along with other leaders and members represented the Delhi unit of the SAD.
Later, addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, party spokesperson Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra said the party president Sukhbir Badal had dissolved the Delhi unit of the party and formed an ad hoc committee under Avtar Singh Hit to run the party affairs.
