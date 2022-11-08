SAD expels Jagir Kaur, claims Lalpura connect

Chandigarh, November 7
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today expelled Bibi Jagir Kaur from its primary membership for alleged anti-party activities.
The party’s disciplinary committee chairman, Sikander Singh Maluka, said: “The SAD has always sought to present Panthic unity by putting forth a single candidate for the post of SGPC president after the party chief takes the views of all members. We fail to understand why Bibi Jagir Kaur wanted to change this norm and create confusion in the Sikh community as it only helps forces inimical to the Panth”.
He said Jagir Kaur started preparing for the SGPC elections three months ago by approaching members.
“To maintain unity in the party, senior party leaders DS Cheema and Surjit Singh Rakhra urged her to abide by the party discipline. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal too counselled her not to insist on contesting the polls but an adamant Jagir Kaur started calling up and meeting SGPC members to solicit their support,” Maluka said.
“Things got out of hand when there were complaints by SGPC members that senior BJP leader and National Commission for Minorities (NCM) chief Iqbal Singh Lalpura was ringing up members to solicit support for her. In view of the complaint of the members and the report submitted by a two-member SAD team, Jagir Kaur was expelled,” he explained.
Valtoha releases audio clip as proof
- SAD leader Virsa Singh Valtoha released an “audio clip” of a conversation between BJP’s Sarchand Singh & SGPC member Surjit Singh Bhittewad
- In the clip, the BJP leader “speaks” about arranging Bhittewad’s meeting with NCM chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura
- Valtoha said the clip proved that the BJP and Lalpura were interfering in the SGPC
