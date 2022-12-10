Jupinderjit Singh
Chandigarh, December 10
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday expelled Jagmeet Brar from the primary membership of the party for six years.
Brar did not appear before the disciplinary panel on Saturday for hearing on his alleged anti-party activities.
Sikander Singh Maluka, chairman of the panel, said Brar had sent a letter explaining he was only trying to strengthen the party.
Maluka said the panel members decided that as Brar was ignoring the party discipline and had not appeared before the panel, he was expelled from the party.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sukhwinder Sukhu to be new Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister; Congress high command to make announcement soon
Mukesh Agnihotri likely to be Himachal deputy CM: Sources; O...
Mohali-type 'rocket attack' at police station in Punjab's Tarn Taran
The police officials did not rule out the possibility of a t...
SAD expels Jagmeet Brar from primary membership of party for 6 years
Brar does not appear before the disciplinary panel for heari...
PT Usha becomes first woman IOA president
The elections were held under the supervision of Supreme Cou...