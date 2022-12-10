SAD expels Jagmeet Brar from primary membership of party for 6 years

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, December 10

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday expelled Jagmeet Brar from the primary membership of the party for six years.

Brar did not appear before the disciplinary panel on Saturday for hearing on his alleged anti-party activities.

Sikander Singh Maluka, chairman of the panel, said Brar had sent a letter explaining he was only trying to strengthen the party.

Maluka said the panel members decided that as Brar was ignoring the party discipline and had not appeared before the panel, he was expelled from the party.