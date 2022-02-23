SAD expels Moga ex-MLA Joginder Pal Jain, son

Moga, February 22
Former MLA Joginder Pal Jain, his younger son and former Mayor Akshit Jain and four other local leaders have been expelled from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for anti-party activities.
The Jain family allegedly supported Congress candidate Malvika Sood, the younger sister of actor Sonu Sood, in the Assembly elections. However, Akshit denied the allegations and claimed that he and his father were ‘sevadars’ of the Akali Dal. “We will soon meet party president Sukhbir Singh Badal and discuss this issue with him,” he said.
Joginder Pal Jain was elected to the Assembly thrice, including the 2013 byelection. He had won on the Congress ticket in 2007 and 2012. He joined the SAD and won the 2013 byelection.
The senior Jain had been away from active politics for past few years on account of ill-health. —
