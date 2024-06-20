SAD fields Surjit Kaur for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 20

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday announced Surjit Kaur, wife of an ex-councillor, as the candidate for the Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll.

On Wednesday, the Congress fielded former Senior Deputy Mayor Surinder Kaur as its candidate.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced party’s halqa in-charge Mohinder Bhagat as its candidate, while party turncoat Sheetal Angural is the BJP candidate for the bypoll.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday announced that it would also field a candidate from the Jalandhar West reserved Assembly seat.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Congress #Shiromani Akali Dal