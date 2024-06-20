SAD fields Surjit Kaur for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll

Jalandhar, June 20
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday announced Surjit Kaur, wife of an ex-councillor, as the candidate for the Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll.
On Wednesday, the Congress fielded former Senior Deputy Mayor Surinder Kaur as its candidate.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced party’s halqa in-charge Mohinder Bhagat as its candidate, while party turncoat Sheetal Angural is the BJP candidate for the bypoll.
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday announced that it would also field a candidate from the Jalandhar West reserved Assembly seat.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NEET row rages further after UGC-NET cancellation; students stage protests, opposition attacks government
The cancellation of UGC-NET, amid the raging row over NEET, ...
UGC-NET exam cancelled to safeguard students’ interest, matter with CBI: Education Ministry
Fresh date to be announced soon, says Education Ministry Joi...
Bihar candidate says he received leaked NEET paper with engineer uncle's help, was made to memorise it overnight
Govt on Wednesday cancels UGC-NET held on June 18, orders CB...
Patna High Court strikes down Bihar’s 50 per cent to 65 per cent quota hike
A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran pa...
Former India pacer David Johnson dies after falling from 4th-floor apartment; police probe on
In his prime, Johnson was member of a formidable Karnataka b...