SAD for legal aid to arrested Sikh youth: Sukhbir Badal

Chandigarh: SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal today announced that the party would provide legal assistance to all Sikh youth arrested in the ongoing "extra-constitutional" crackdown in Punjab and ensure their rights were not trampled upon by the AAP government. He said a state-level committee had been formed under SAD legal cell president Arshdeep Singh Kler.
