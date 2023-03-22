SAD for legal aid to arrested Sikh youth: Sukhbir Badal

Chandigarh: SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal today announced that the party would provide legal assistance to all Sikh youth arrested in the ongoing "extra-constitutional" crackdown in Punjab and ensure their rights were not trampled upon by the AAP government. He said a state-level committee had been formed under SAD legal cell president Arshdeep Singh Kler.

