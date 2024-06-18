SAD forms 3-member panel for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll to be held on July 10

Chandigarh, June 18
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday formed a three-member committee to recommend a candidate for the Jalandhar West reserved assembly seat, which faces bypoll on July 10.
The members of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) panel are former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Bibi Jagir Kaur, former MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala and MLA Dr Sukhvinder Sukhi.
The panel will also steer and manage the party’s campaign in the bypoll, according to a party statement.
The bypoll to the Jalandhar West (SC) Assembly segment will be held on July 10 and counting of votes will take place on July 13.
The byelection was necessitated following the resignation of Sheetal Angural as an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator.
The AAP has fielded Mohinder Bhagat while the BJP has named Angural as their candidates for the bypoll.
The nomination process for the bypoll to the Jalandhar West started on July 14.
The last date for filing nominations is June 21. While the scrutiny of nominations will take place on June 24, the last date for the withdrawal of nominations is June 26.
