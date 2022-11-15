SAD gears up for '24 LS poll

Our Correspondent

Abohar, November 14

While other political parties are so far silent in the district on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Shiromani Akali Dal today organised a meeting at Nanaksar Toba Gurdwara to inform party workers that booth-level committees would be formed soon to strengthen the party as a part of preliminary preparations for the polls.

SAD national secretary Dr Mohinder Rinwa said the party planned to reach out to every voter. Along with this, every office-bearer should enrol 10 members each.

