 SAD is not personal property of anyone, says rebel Akali leader Chandumajra : The Tribune India

  Punjab
  • SAD is not personal property of anyone, says rebel Akali leader Chandumajra

SAD is not personal property of anyone, says rebel Akali leader Chandumajra

Chandumajra was accompanied by Jagir Kaur, Gurpartap Singh Wadala, Sikandar Singh Maluka and Parminder Singh Dhindsa

SAD is not personal property of anyone, says rebel Akali leader Chandumajra

SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra. File



PTI

Chandigarh, June 27

Launching a vitriolic attack on the party leadership, rebel Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Prem Singh Chandumajra on Thursday said the party is not a personal property of anybody, adding it is an ideology and principle.

He, however, said nobody from the section of leaders, who revolted against party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, are claimants for the position of party president.

A section of senior party leaders revolted against Badal, demanding that he should step down as the party chief following its debacle in the recently held Lok Sabha elections in Punjab.

Among prominent leaders who raised a banner of revolt included former MP Chandumajra, former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur, ex-MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala, former ministers Sikandar Singh Maluka, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Sarwan Singh Phillaur, and Surjit Singh Rakhra, and party leader Sucha Singh Chhotepur.

When asked that the party had asked leaders not to put forth their views at the party platform, Chandumajra said, “We want to make it clear that the party is not a personal property of anybody. The party is an ideology and principle.”

The SAD’s working committee on Wednesday passed a resolution, asking all party members to put forth their views at the party platform only and said if anybody violates party discipline then it will mean that he or she does not have faith in the party and he considers himself out of the party.

Chandumajra also rubbished the SAD’s charge that the rebel leaders are “frustrated elements sponsored by the BJP” to weaken the party.

The former SAD MP said those who enjoyed positions and posts at the BJP-led governments are now calling them as “BJP agents”, as he was apparently pointing towards the Badal family.

“We are working to revive and strengthen the party,” he said.

He asked the party leadership to respect the people’s mandate, saying the party has suffered drubbing in the elections consecutively.

“Akali workers love Akali Dal and they want to see SAD as a strong party and if they do not like leadership of Sukhbir Singh Badal, we have proposed that a personality having strong religious and political understanding should be given the command,” he said.

“We have also announced that none from us will take the post of president,” he said.

Asked whether they will seek the support of radical preacher and Khadoor Sahib MP-elect Amritpal Singh and Faridkot MP Sarabit Singh Khalsa, Chandumajra said they will take along everyone who is in the interest of Punjab and also supports ‘panth’ (community).

Chandumajra was accompanied by Jagir Kaur, Gurpartap Singh Wadala, Sikandar Singh Maluka and Parminder Singh Dhindsa.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal senior vice-president Dr Daljit Singh Cheema appealed to the section of leaders not to let their personal failures turn so desperate as to harm the sacred organisation to which they owe their very political existence.

“I humbly appeal to them on behalf of president Sukhbir Singh Badal to come and express whatever views they have within the party platform,” he said.

He further said no party allows as much intraparty democratic freedom as does the Shiromani Akali Dal.

“There are times when we personally hold strong views different from the opinion of the majority in the party but once a decision is taken, I personally come and defend and promote the party’s majority decision. There is no other way to run an organization,” he said.

Cheema said Badal is fully devoted to strengthening the party from grass-roots level to the top.

Cheema announced that he would continue holding meetings with the party cadre in the days ahead.

He disclosed that Badal would meet and discuss current issues with the Youth Akali Dal office bearers on June 29, the ‘Istri Akali Dal’ and SC wing of the party on July 1 and the SGPC members and BC wing of the party on July 2.

