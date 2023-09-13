SAD: Issue job letters to eligible linemen

Patiala, September 12
Former minister and senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia today demanded that appointment letters of lineman should be issued to all 730 eligible candidates, besides filling all 5,100 vacant posts by recruiting those who had passed the apprentice training programme.
Majithia visited the site where the linemen were protesting. He assured them that the SAD would ensure justice to them.
