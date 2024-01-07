SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia appears before court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Saturday appeared before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Dr Aman Inder Singh Sandhu in a case registered against him in Chandigarh 2021. The police had registered a case against 23 Akali leaders, including Majithia, on November 6, 2021, under Sections 188, 186, 353, 332 and 34 of the IPC. TNS

Akali leader tenders apology

Muktsar: SAD’s Gidderbaha constituency in-charge Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon today tendered unconditional apology to PCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring in two defamation complaints filed in a Muktsar court by the latter in 2020. Dhillon said: “I tendered a written apology in both the complaints.”

