SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia moves SC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 28

Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking the quashing of cases registered against him by the Punjab Police under the NDPS Act-1985.

Majithia, who was given protection from arrest till February 23 by the SC in view of the February 20 Assembly poll to contest as SAD candidate from Amritsar East constituency, had surrendered after the expiry of the period. He is currently lodged in Patiala jail following rejection of his bail plea by a special court.

Majithia, state ex-minister, termed the cases were politically motivated, contending these had already been probed by high-ranking police officers. In his first orders to the Punjab Police after assuming charge, CM Bhagwant Mann had on March 20 reconstituted the SIT probing the drug case against Majithia.

IG (Crime Branch) Gursharan Sandhu was given the supervision of the working of the four-member team headed by IPS officer Rahul S. The other members are AIG Ranjit Singh and DSPs Raghbir Singh and Amanpreet Singh.

The previous SIT was a three-member team headed by AIG Balraj Singh. —