Bikramjit Singh Majithia granted interim bail in five-year-old case

Ferozepur: SAD leader Bikramjit Singh Majithia has been allowed interim bail in a five-year-old case. He was booked under various provision of the IPC and National Highway Act for allegedly blocking the NH along with his supporters. OC

Bullet-hit ‘saroop’ open to public for Op Bluestar anniv

Amritsar: The SGPC has decided to again showcase the bullet-hit ‘saroop’ of the Guru Granth Sahib that was installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple during Operation Bluestar in June 1984 from June 2 to 5. TNS

Panthic groups assemble at Bargari on 7 yrs of sacrilege

Faridkot: On the completion of seven years of the sacrilege incident when the ‘saroop’ of Guru Granth Sahib was desecrated on June 1, 2015, at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village of Faridkot, Panthic groups on Wednesday held a programme in Bargari. Speakers rued that complete justice had not been delivered even after seven years. TNS

3 mobile phones seized in Ferozepur Central Jail

Ferozepur: Three gangsters were booked following the recovery of three mobile phones from them at Central Jail here. During the checking of the barracks, Assistant Superintendent Sukhjinder Singh recovered one mobile phone each from gangsters Gurjinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Taranjot Singh. They have been booked under Section 52-A of the Prisons Act. OC

Jalalabad tiffin blast case accused nabbed

Fazilka: The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) of the police reportedly arrested one Surat Singh, alias Surti, a resident of Fazilka district, on Wednesday. Sources said Surat Singh was reportedly wanted in the Jalalabad tiffin blast case. The police raided the house of a relative of Surat Singh, but the accused tried to flee away. The police fired in the air to arrest Surat Singh. OC

Senior XEN suspended

Chandigarh: On the directions of Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, the PSPCL has suspended Senior Executive Engineer (XEN) Satish Kumar on the charges of irregularities and negligence during duty. He was posted at Technical Audit (Electrical) Cell-1, Patiala. The minister said negligence would not be tolerated.

