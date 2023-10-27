SAD leader Bunty Romana held for posting old video clip mocking Punjab CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 26

The police today arrested Shiromani Akali Dal youth leader and party general secretary Parambans Singh Bunty Romana.

The police arrested Romana from his Sector 8 residence in Chandigarh this afternoon on the allegation of circulating a 2014 video that allegedly mocked Bhagwant Mann.

Romana on Wednesday re-posted on X a song by singer Kanwar Grewal in which he allegedly makes fun of Bhagwant Mann on his friendship with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Immediately, after the police action, the Akali leadership, including party president Sukhbir Badal, ex-MP and senior leader Prem Singh Chandumajra, Virsa Singh Valtoha and spokesperson Dr Daljit Singh Cheema, reached the Mataur police station in Mohali where Romana was taken.

Sukhbir said there were hundreds of such videos where people made fun of politicians, besides celebrities of different fields, but no case was registered against anyone.

Badal also submitted to Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg a complaint against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for uploading several morphed and defamatory videos from his official social media handle and demanded immediate action against him.

