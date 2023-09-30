SAD leader Jarnail Singh Wahid, wife, son arrested by Vigilance Bureau from home

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 30

The Vigilance Bureau, Jalandhar, on Saturday arrested SAD leader Jarnail Singh Wahid, along with his wife and son from his residence at Khurampur village near Phagwara on Saturday.

Wahid, who is one of the former partners of the Golden Sandhar Sugar Mill at Phagwara, was arrestedby vigilance sleuths along with his wife Rupinder Kaur and son Sandeep Singh at about 10.25 am from his palatialresidence on the Hoshiarpur Road.

Wahid is also the former chairman of Markfed.

As per information, Wahid has been arrested for selling mill land on forgeddocuments.

A team led by SSP, Vigilance Bureau, Jalandhar Range Rajeshwar Singh Sidhu raided his home.

An FIR (no. 26) under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 166 and 176 of the IPC had been registered at the Vigilance Bureau police station this morning against Wahid, after which the raid was carried out.

SSP Vigilance, Jalandhar, Rajeshwar Singh Sidhu said, “A complaint was received this morningagainst Wahid as per which an FIR was lodged. The FIR has been registered because he indulged in the illegal sale of government land. Mill land belongs to the government, but he sold it on forged documents. Even though he has no right to do so.”

