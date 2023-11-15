SAD leader Majithia accuses Punjab minister of indulging in acts of 'moral turpitude'

PTI

Chandigarh, November 15

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Wednesday alleged that a Punjab minister indulged in acts of "moral turpitude", without disclosing the politician's name and actions.

Addressing a press conference here, Majithia accused the minister in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of "exploiting a hapless victim" and claimed he had a pen drive containing details of the minister's "shameful" actions.

Such a person has no right to remain in the cabinet and should be dismissed, the SAD leader said.

"I am not disclosing the content of this pen drive which was handed over to me at a public function as it contains deeply disturbing material regarding the misdeeds of the minister. I want to hand it over to the chief minister so that he can take prompt action in the matter," Majithia said.

The SAD leader said that on the eve of Diwali, he had informed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann that he would not like to greet and shake hands with the minister.

"Later I asked the chief minister for time to meet him and present proof of his minister's heinous acts," Majithia said.

He also tried to contact the chief minister during the press conference but remained unsuccessful.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Bikram Majithia #Shiromani Akali Dal