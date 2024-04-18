Akali leaders come out in Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s support

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 17

Several senior Akali leaders owing allegiance to Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa today expressed resentment against the SAD leadership for denying the ticket to Parminder Singh Dhindsa from the Sangrur constituency.

Sukhbir tries to placate him Within hours of rebellion by the Akali leaders belonging to the Dhindsa faction against SAD leadership, party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal reached Dhindsa’s residence to placate him. The meeting between the two was underway till the filing of this report.

In a meeting held at Dhindsa’s residence, the senior leaders warned that this betrayal would prove costly for the SAD. The Akali Dal had fielded Iqbal Singh Jhundan from Sangrur instead of Dhindsa.

Yesterday, former SGPC president Jagir Kaur had criticised SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal for going back on his word to the Dhindsa family.

Former ministers Baldev Singh Mann, Sarwan Singh Phillaur, Parminder Singh Dhindsa and former MLA Justice Nirmal Singh among others were present at the meeting.

Several leaders took a firm stand against the party, expressing their inability to work under such circumstances. However, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, urged for unity and adherence to the true principles of the Shiromani Akali Dal.

The open resentment may spell trouble for the SAD as the party is trying to keep its flock together. Gurpreet Singh Maluka and Parampal Kaur Sidhu, son and daughter-in-law of senior leader Sikander Singh Maluka have joined the BJP. Parampal is contesting poll from Bathinda on the BJP's ticket. Another senior leader Pawan Kumar Tinu has also left the SAD. He had joined AAP to contest from the Jalandhar parliamentary constituency.

