SAD leaders discuss way forward for party, want new leader in place of Sukhbir Badal

Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, June 25
SAD leaders held a crucial meeting here on Tuesday where they discussed the way forward for the party, including a new leadership.
Those who attended the meeting were Sikandar Maluka, Surjit Rakhra, Jagir Kaur, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Kiranjot Kaur, Manjit Singh, Surinder Bhullewal, Gurpartap Wadala, Charanjit Brar, Harinder Pal Tohra, Gaganjit Barnala, Paramjit Landran, Parminder Dhindsa, Balbir Ghons, Randhir Rakhra, Sucha Singh Chhotepur, Karnail Panjoli and Sarwan Phillaur.
Addressing the media, Prem Singh Chandumajra said their party had come from “arsh” to “farsh”.
He said, “We have discussed ways to improve the party's graph. The leaders will go to the Akal Takht on July 1 and seek forgiveness. A ‘SAD bachao’ movement will be started from there.
“Intellectuals will be roped in. A new leader will be chosen to head the party. Sukhbir Badal must listen to the people's verdict.”
He said a 15-21-member committee would be formed.
The meeting lasted for over five hours and a resolution was finalised.
