SAD: No proof Sukhvilas illegal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 21

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today challenged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to acquire the ‘Sukhvilas’ project if it had any tangible evidence of any wrongdoing.

SAD accused AAP of raking up a non-issue to divert attention from its abysmal failures on all fronts.

Akali Dal spokesman Maheshinder Singh Grewal said, “There is not an iota of truth in the statement being issued by Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal. The project has not violated any law of the land. There is no illegality involved in the construction of the project.”

The SAD leader said, “It is a known fact that the land on which 'Sukhvilas' stands is an old property of former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.”