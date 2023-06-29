SAD opposes Uniform Civil Code

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 28

SAD has opposed the proposed implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country saying it would have an adverse impact on minorities and tribal communities.

SAD leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said the party had opposed the UCC for the country and would submit its reservations on the issue to the 22nd Law Commission as well as in Parliament.

It Will lead to friction The Constitution makers did not give UCC the status of fundamental rights. It was kept in the Directive Principles of the State Policy. Changing this status is not desirable as it will cause friction in society. Dr Daljit Singh Cheema, SAD leader

He said the party believed that the civil laws in the country were influenced by faith, belief, caste and customs and were different for different religions. “These should be retained in the interest of safeguarding the social fabric as well as the concept of unity in diversity,” he said.

“We must take into account the fact that the constitution makers did not give UCC the status of fundamental rights. It was kept in the concurrent list and is part of the Directive Principles of the State Policy. Changing this status is not desirable as it will cause friction in society. Besides minority communities, tribal societies who have their own personal laws will be the most affected,” he said. “If any particular personal law is discriminatory, it can be amended but forming a UCC for the entire country is not advisable,” he said.

He said the 21st Law Commission had also concluded that the UCC was neither feasible nor desirable. “This recommendation was made after due diligence after seeking feedback from the people.” He also asserted that there was no need to look at this issue afresh by constituting the 22nd commission.

Dr Cheema also criticised AAP for extending support to the UCC, saying this had exposed its anti-minorities face. “AAP and its convener Arvind Kejriwal promised change in Punjab, but are now openly supporting an issue that will cause strife in civil society,” Dr Cheema added.