SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal forgoes pension as ex-MLA

Chandigarh, March 17
SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal has surrendered his pension as an ex-MLA to the Punjab government.
In a tweet addressed to the Punjab government and Assembly Speaker, the SAD patriarch says whatever pension accrues to him as an ex-MLA should be spent on public welfare and in no case should be sent to him. A formal request in this regard is being sent separately, he added.
He has remained the Punjab CM for five terms.
