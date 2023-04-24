 SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal’s condition serious : The Tribune India

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal’s condition serious

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal’s condition serious

Former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal continues to be under close observation in the ICU of the Fortis Hospital, Mohali.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 23

Former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal continues to be under close observation in the ICU of the Fortis Hospital, Mohali.

The Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch was admitted to the hospital a week back after he had complained of uneasiness in breathing.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2
Punjab

'He came here at night', Rode gurdwara cleric narrates sequence leading to Amritpal Singh's arrest

3
Trending

Did Amritpal Singh surrender or was he arrested?

4
Nation

Discreet silence by UK helped Amritpal Singh's detention

5
Punjab

Amritpal Singh arrest: Will not allow seeds of hatred to bloom in state, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Haryana

Gurugram: 12-km green corridor created for lungs transportation from IGI Airport to Medanta hospital

7
Science Technology

Elon Musk restores Twitter blue tick of high-profile accounts without charging a penny

8
J & K

Terror attack: Massive searches under way in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch to track terrorists

9
Nation

9 Customs officials dismissed in Kerala gold smuggling case

10
Diaspora

Bodies of two missing Indian students recovered from US lake

Don't Miss

View All
Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before terror attack
Punjab

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave
Punjab

Poonch martyr Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave

Kulwant Singh ’s father also laid down life for country in Kargil War
Punjab

Poonch attack: Kulwant Singh's father also laid down life for country in Kargil War

Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family
Punjab

Poonch martyr Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family

Top News

Cornered Amritpal surrenders, arrested

Cornered Amritpal Singh surrenders, arrested

Held in Moga’s Rode village where he was anointed ‘Waris Pun...

Central agencies to focus on exposing ISI links, officials on way to Dibrugarh

Central agencies to focus on exposing ISI links, officials on way to Dibrugarh

Ex-Takht chief Rode may have played mediator

Ex-Takht chief Rode may have played mediator

Another round of talks, Depsang sticking point

Another round of talks, Depsang sticking point

India, China commanders meet on Indian side of Chushul-Moldo...

Nadda confidant Bindal back as Himachal BJP chief

Nadda confidant Bindal back as Himachal BJP chief


Cities

View All

Absconding gangster among 3 in police net

Absconding gangster among 3 in police net

Killing averted, 2 gangsters held

Killing averted, 2 gangsters held

Two days on, no trace of unit owner, 2 managers

Two days on, no trace of unit owner, 2 managers

Ahead of monsoon, Chandigarh civic body cleans 11K road gullies

Chandigarh Health Dept to prepare panel of radiologists, anaesthetists

Bombshell found in Panchkula park

22-yr-old nabbed for kidnap, rape of minor

Domestic help held in Rs 3 lakh fraud case in Delhi

Domestic help held in Rs 3 lakh fraud case in Delhi

Man beaten to death in Delhi road rage case

10 held for ‘horse cart race’ in Delhi

CISF man dies by suicide at Metro station

‘Baisakhi Marathon’ in Delhi

Jalandhar Improvement Trust loses five more cases in national consumer commission

Jalandhar Improvement Trust loses five more cases in national consumer commission

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Rural police hold flag marches

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: 19 candidates in fray so far

Navjot Singh Sidhu dares Punjab CM for debate on poll promises

Every section upset with AAP govt: MLA

Roads in posh colonies cry for repairs; Ludhiana residents submit memo

Roads in posh colonies cry for repairs; Ludhiana residents submit memo

Stray Canine Menace-II: No impact of sterilisation programme so far, say Ludhiana residents

Auditors flay Ludhiana MC for unadjusted ‘temporary advance’ of Rs 239.25 crore

51 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Peddler nabbed with heroin worth Rs 50 lakh in Ludhiana

Patiala: Covid cases triple in 10 days

Patiala: Covid cases triple in 10 days

Lack of proper public transport system adds to residents’ woes

Residents protest MC’s failure to remove waste from roadside