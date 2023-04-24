SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal’s condition serious

Chandigarh, April 23
Former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal continues to be under close observation in the ICU of the Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
The Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch was admitted to the hospital a week back after he had complained of uneasiness in breathing.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cornered Amritpal Singh surrenders, arrested
Held in Moga’s Rode village where he was anointed ‘Waris Pun...
Another round of talks, Depsang sticking point
India, China commanders meet on Indian side of Chushul-Moldo...