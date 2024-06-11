SAD praises regional parties

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 10

SAD president Sukhbir Badal today felicitated Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders of regional parties on their performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

In his separate communication, Badal said his party would support any initiative towards strengthening the federal structure of the country with emphasis on greater fiscal autonomy to states.

He has also thanked PM Narendra Modi for “his moving words of homage to Parkash Singh Badal”.

