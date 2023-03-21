SAD president warns against 'conspiracy' to defame Sikhs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/Amritsar Mar 20

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal today criticised the AAP regime in Punjab, calling it a puppet government which had imposed an undeclared emergency and the reign of repression and terror in the state.

He also warned against “the dangerous conspiracies” to defame the Sikh community for electoral gains. Similar conspiracies were hatched by the Congress in the past, he said.

The Akali president said the government led by PS Badal had saved the state and started an era of peace and progress. “But the governments that followed have pushed the state back into the jaws of insecurity and repression,” he added.

In Amritsar, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said it was not right to target innocent Sikh youths in Punjab.

“If any fault of someone comes to light, then legal action can be taken against him. The government should not create an atmosphere of terror in the state,” Dhami said.