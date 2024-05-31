SAD promises stricter laws against peddling

Mansa, May 30
On the last day of campaigning, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal addressed three rallies in support of his wife Harsimrat Badal at Mansa, Sardulgarh and Budhlada.
Badal said that in the two-and-a-half-year rule of the Aam Aadmi Party government, every class is suffering. The youth of Punjab is being destroyed by supplying drugs to people’s homes, Badal alleged. He said that the Shiromani Akali Dal will bring a law to give death penalty to drug dealers and their property will be attached. He said that strict laws will be made to end gangsterism.
