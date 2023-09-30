SAD protests delay in relief to flood-hit farmers

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, September 29

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) held a protest outside the office of the DC here today, condemning delay in compensation to flood-hit victims.

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal alleged that the AAP government was not only discriminating against farmers by refusing to release compensation for losses in the floods, but was also suppressing social activists and whistleblowers to hide the alleged loot of the Punjab exchequer at the instance of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Accusing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of betraying the farming community by not releasing Rs 6,800 per acre compensation sent by the Centre, the SAD leader said the AAP government had deliberately delayed crop damage assessment.

Citing the example of Manik Goyal, he said the RTI activist had received an open threat from the Punjab Police to delete a tweet giving information of a bid invited by the AAP government to hire a 10-seater jet aircraft for six months. He also condemned the manner in which AAP MLAs were allegedly forcing the police not to take action against smugglers and illegal sand miners.

