SAD questions Kartarpur MLA’s disability claim

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 1

Former minister and senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia today demanded the registration of a criminal case against Kartarpur AAP MLA Balkar Singh for allegedly claiming that he had 50 per cent disability to secure reservation for his son for the post of Sub Inspector.

Majithia has called for action against the MLA and all police officers, who had colluded with him in this act. Majithia said Kartarpur MLA and former Deputy Commissioner of Police Balkar Singh’s son Shishobitveer had failed to qualify the examination for the post of sub inspector, the process for which began in August 2021 during the previous Congress government. He said more than one year after failing to qualify the examination in the SC category, Shishobitveer had sought to change his category.

“On October 20, 2022, after Balkar became an MLA and his government came to power, the DGP gave a letter to him at his request stating his son qualified under the 2 per cent reservation given to wards of disabled police officers and Balkar had suffered 50 per cent disability since the days of terrorism,” he said.

Majithia said Shishobitveer had approached the High Court and got the recruitment process stalled in which 4,000 candidates had been shortlisted.

The former minister asserted that as per rules, a candidate applying for a government post, could not change his category once the application had been submitted.

Meanwhile, the office of the DGP clarified that the certificate of 50 pc disability had been issued to the DGP recently on the basis of a medical report that Balkar had got from the health authorities in 2012.

Balkar is learnt to have suffered an injury in one arm, said an officer.