SAD releases 1st list of candidates for Lok Sabha poll; Daljit Cheema to contest from Gurdaspur, Chandumajra from Anandpur Sahib

Chandigarh, April 13
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.
Taking to X, senior party leader and former minister Daljit Singh Cheema said that SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has announced a list of seven senior leaders of the party as candidates for the parliamentary elections.
“Choosing the historic & pious occasion of ‘Khalsa Sirjana Divas’ as the most suited day to sound the poll bugle, he released the first list of candidates,” he said in the post.
As per the list, Daljit Singh Cheema will contest from Gurdaspur, while former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra is fielded from Anandpur Sahib.
Former Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma has been fielded from Patiala, while former minister Anil Joshi will contest from Amritsar.
From Fatehgarh Sahib, the SAD has fielded Bikramjit Singh Khalsa, while Rajwinder Singh, grandson of Gurdev Singh Badal, will contest from Faridkot.
Iqbal Singh Jhoonda is the party candidate from Sangrur.
