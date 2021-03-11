SAD: Roll back hike in fertilisers' rates

Chandigarh, April 25
The Shiromani Akali Dal today urged the Centre to withdraw the hike in rates of DAP and NPK festrilisers, saying the increase of Rs 150 per bag of DAP and Rs 100 per bag of NPK would break the back of farmers and force them into a debt trap. —
