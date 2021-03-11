SAD (S) fumes as BJP to ‘go solo’ in Sangrur Lok Sabha byelection

Chandigarh, May 17
Differences seem to have cropped up between the BJP and ally SAD (Sanyukt) over the upcoming Sangrur Lok Sabha byelection with the saffron party unilaterally staking its claim to the seat.
The BJP had decided to contest the Lok Sabha seat on its own and even appointed former minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi as the party in-charge for the byelection. He held various meetings in the constituency last week.
The seat had fallen vacant in March after CM Mann resigned as MP after getting elected to the Assembly from Dhuri. The SAD (Sanyukt) has a strong presence in Sangrur with its president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa representing the seat in 2009 and his son Parminder Singh Dhindsa getting elected to the Assembly five times in a row from the district.
Dhindsa told The Tribune said a unilateral decision was unacceptable.
