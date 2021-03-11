SAD (S) fumes as BJP to ‘go solo’ in Sangrur Lok Sabha byelection

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 17

Differences seem to have cropped up between the BJP and ally SAD (Sanyukt) over the upcoming Sangrur Lok Sabha byelection with the saffron party unilaterally staking its claim to the seat.

Sukhdev Dhindsa, SAD (Sanyukt) Chief Party ignored us The BJP didn’t take the SAD (Sanyukt) into confidence. Our party is the strongest in Sangrur. We will discuss the matter with the party leadership.

The BJP had decided to contest the Lok Sabha seat on its own and even appointed former minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi as the party in-charge for the byelection. He held various meetings in the constituency last week.

Subhash Sharma, BJP leader Top brass to decide The BJP is only preparing for the polls. A decision on which party will contest from Sangrur will be taken by high command.

The seat had fallen vacant in March after CM Mann resigned as MP after getting elected to the Assembly from Dhuri. The SAD (Sanyukt) has a strong presence in Sangrur with its president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa representing the seat in 2009 and his son Parminder Singh Dhindsa getting elected to the Assembly five times in a row from the district.

Dhindsa told The Tribune said a unilateral decision was unacceptable.