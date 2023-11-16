SAD: SC should monitor probe

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 15

SAD today demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into allegations that former DSGMC chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa had ‘misused’ gurdwara funds and indulged in money laundering.

Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia said, “It is for the first time that such an allegation has been made about misuse of guru ki golak.”

