SAD seeks CBI probe into ‘sale’ of AAP ticket

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 24

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today said sacking of Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla was a tactic of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to divert attention from serious allegations of corruption against party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. It asked the ruling party to order a CBI inquiry into the charges of sale of party ticket and crores taken from businessmen to nominate them to the Rajya Sabha.

Diversionary tactic Every time AAP faces heat, it adopts diversionary tactics. This time, it has tried to wash its hands off serious allegations levelled against its convener by sacking a minister over corruption charges. Maheshinder Singh Grewal, SAD spokesman

SAD spokesman Maheshinder Singh Grewal said it was shocking that AAP was treating governance of Punjab as an event management exercise. “Every time AAP faces heat, it adopts diversionary tactics. This time, it has tried to wash its hands off serious allegations levelled against its convener by sacking a minister over corruption charges.,” he said.

He asserted that knee-jerk reactions could not obfuscate the real issues. “CM Bhagwant Mann must order a CBI inquiry into the charges of sale of Assembly ticket and Rs 30 crore taken from each businessman for nominating them to the Rajya Sabha.” The SAD further leader said the role of Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha and that of Kejriwal should also be probed. “Only a CBI inquiry can lay bare the truth.”

