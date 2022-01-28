Bikram Majithia seeks NIA probe against former DGP Siddharth Chatttopadhyaya

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 27

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia has demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) inquiry into the alleged audio-tape expose of former DGP S Chatttopadhyaya, saying the security breach during PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab could have even resulted in an assassination bid on the PM.

Majithia said in the audio leak, the ex-DGP was allegedly conversing with a proclaimed offender ex-cop about the opening of an illegal detention centre in Mohali, arms consignment from across the border and referring the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit where an alleged security breach happened later. The audio leak also discussed the posting of some DSPs whose posting orders were issued immediately thereafter.

The ex-DGP has not responded to queries on his reaction to the veracity of the audio tape. Majithia also sought the Election Commission’s intervention on attempts being made to prevent him from contesting the elections. Majthia

said the government was yet to proceed against the former DGP. —

