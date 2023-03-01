SAD seeks probe into excise, mining policy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 28

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today said time was running out for corrupt AAP ministers and officers supporting them as they would meet the fate of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and former Minister Satyendra Jain.

Senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said the arrest of Sisodia and Jain had opened the way for prosecution of corrupt ministers and officers who had acted in the same manner in the state.

“They are looting the state exchequer to enrich AAP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to fuel his national electoral agenda,” Majithia said.

Demanding a transparent probe into the activities of the AAP ministers, Majithia said the scope of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Delhi excise policy scam should be extended to Punjab

as well.

“This is important as persons involved in the Delhi and Punjab excise policies are the same. The modus operandi to loot the state exchequer is also similar, ” said Majithia.

He also demanded a CBI probe into the sand mining policy also.