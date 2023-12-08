Shiromani Akali Dal seeks probe into target killings by gangsters

Chandigarh, December 7
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today demanded a judicial probe into the manner in which gangsters lodged in jails in Punjab were plotting and executing target killings, including the recent killing of Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Jaipur. This follows the reports that Punjab Police had alerted Rajasthan Police about the Bishnoi gang’s plot to kill Gogamedi.
SAD general secretary Bikram Singh Majithia said the very fact that gangster Sampat Nehra hatched the plot to murder Gogamedi in Bathinda jail and even arranged an AK-47 for the same, spoke volumes about the failure of the jail department to prevent access to smartphones to gangsters. “Since CM Bhagwant Mann is also the Home Minister and the Jails Minister, he is answerable as to how jails have become secure havens for gangsters under his watch,” Majithia said.
