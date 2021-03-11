SAD seeks Rs 500/quintal relief for Punjab farmers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 9

The SAD today submitted memoranda addressed to the Governor to deputy commissioners on burning issues of the state and urged the former to issue suitable directions to the state government to take steps to resolve these.

Local district leadership of the party led the delegations in respective districts. Senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said they apprised the Governor about the issue of power crisis and how all sections of society were suffering.

The party urged the Governor to direct the government to make suitable arrangements for adequate power supply during the paddy season.

He said the party apprised the Governor about low yield of wheat due to hot weather conditions and losses suffered by farmers. The state must raise the issue with the Centre and get it declared a natural disaster. The party sought Rs 500 per quintal compensation for farmers on account of the loss. He further said the party apprised the Governor about deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

4 booked for wheat theft

Faridkot: Four employees of Warehousing Corporation have been booked for the alleged theft of wheat worth Rs 2.5 crore.

It is alleged that the accused, including an incharge of a store of the corporation, misappropriated about 23,000 bags of wheat (each bag containing 50 kg of grain). OC

