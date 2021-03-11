SAD seeks support for Kamaldeep

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, June 9

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal today urged Punjabis to vote for party nominee Kamaldeep Kaur Rajoana in the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll and give a chance to Sikh prisoners who had been languishing in jails for more than two decades.

Addressing meetings in Bhadaur, Barnala, Mehal Kalan and Malerkotla, he said the SAD had decided to abide by the wishes of the Akal Takht Jathedar to field a family member of the Sikh prisoners to send a strong message calling for the release of all prisoners, who were being detained even after the completion of their life sentences.

“Kamaldeep Kaur Rajoana is a joint candidate of the SAD-BSP combine as well as that of the Panthic organisations,” said Badal, asserting the bypoll would change the lives of Sikh prisoners as well as their families.

“Parkash Singh Badal took a firm stand as Chief Minister and prevented Bhai Balwant Singh Rajoana from being hanged. Similarly, the SAD played the main role in commuting the sentence of Prof Devinderpal Singh Bhullar and also ensured his parole. However, despite commutation of the sentence of Prof Bhullar and the clearance of his release from all official quarters, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has not signed the release papers for the past seven months,” alleged Sukhbir.

Janmeja Singh Sekhon, Sikander Singh Maluka, Hira Singh Gabria, Jagmet Singh Brar, Virsa Singh Valtoha, Karnail Singh Peermohammad, Tirath Singh Mahla, Darshan Singh Kotfatta and Barjinder Singh Brar also accompanied Sukhbir.